Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold medal in Croatia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Zagreb Open wrestling tournament in Croatia comes to an end, Trend reports.

Three Azerbaijani wrestlers competed on the 4th day of the competition. Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Taleh Mammadov (63 kg) climbed to the top of the podium. Experienced wrestler won all 3 fights and won the gold medal.

Earlier, Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg) won gold, Haji Aliyev (70 kg) and Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) won silver, Jabrayil Hajiyev (74 kg), Ali Ragimzade (65 kg), Khadzhimurad Gadzhiev (70 kg), Osman Nurmagomedov silver (92 kg), bronze was won by Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg). Alena Kolesnik (59 kg) won bronze among women.