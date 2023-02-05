Azerbaijan confirms 18 more COVID-19 cases, 19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Azerbaijan has detected 18 new COVID-19 cases, 19 patients have recovered, and 1 has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,082 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,811 of them have recovered, and 10,096 people have died. Currently, 175 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,340 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,496,040 tests have been conducted so far.