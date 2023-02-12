Azerbaijan confirms 19 more COVID-19 cases, 16 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Azerbaijan has detected 19 new COVID-19 cases, 16 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,229 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,981 of them have recovered, and 10,098 people have died. Currently, 150 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 937 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,505,118 tests have been conducted so far.