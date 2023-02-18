Rescue forces of Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations continues working in quake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The rapid- response rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, following the instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, continue constant work to eliminate the consequences of the deadly earthquake in Türkiye, including search and rescue operations, Trend reports.

Since February 17, a group of rescuers sent from the ministry has started working in the Hatay province, which was seriously damaged by the earthquake.

In total, as a result of search and rescue operations carried out by the Ministry of Emergency Situations so far in the earthquake zone, 53 people have been saved, the bodies of 761 people pulled from the rubble.

The operations continue with the involvement of special technical equipment and rescue dogs.

Further information will be provided on the progress of work.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 39,672 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.