Azerbaijani gymnast enters fight in finals of World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Today, February 19, Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Makhsudova will perform in the finals of the individual program for women at the World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics in Baku, Trend reports.

The final competitions in the individual program for women will start at 14:20. Rivals of Seljan Makhsudova in the final will be representatives of Brazil, Kazakhstan, France, the USA and Latvia.

During the qualifying competitions of the World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics in Baku, held on February 18, Seljan Makhsudova took third place with a score of 53.370 points.

On February 18-19, the World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. More than 60 gymnasts from 16 countries of the world participate in the competition. Gymnasts present individual and synchronous programs.