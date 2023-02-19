Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Makhsudova wins bronze medal at Trampoline World Cup (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Makhsudova with a score of 52.910 points takes third place at the World Cup in trampolining in the individual program for women, Trend reports.

Camille Gomez from Brazil with a score of 54.860 points took the first place, Lea Labrousse from France took second place with 53.970 points.

On February 18-19, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosts the Trampoline World Cup. More than 60 gymnasts from 16 countries of the world participate in the competition. Gymnasts present individual and synchronous programs.

According to the results of the competition, winners and prize-winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. In addition, the highest scoring participants will be awarded the AGF Trophy.