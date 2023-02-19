Azerbaijani Trampoline World Cup bronze medalist delighted with successful start of new competitive season

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. I am happy with the successful start of the new competitive season, bronze medalist of the Trampoline World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Makhsudova told Trend.

"I am glad that I completed a new program at the competition and won a bronze medal. I admit, there were some concerns during qualifying, I was worried that something might not go as planned, although the combination has already been worked out. I hope I will improve my result by the next tournament, we will work on our mistakes," she said.

Seljan Makhsudova added that after her performance in qualifying, her confidence increased.

"The expectations from the competition have been met, now I will be preparing myself for the next World Cup," she concluded.

On February 18-19, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosts the Trampoline World Cup. More than 60 gymnasts from 16 countries of the world participate in the competition. Gymnasts present individual and synchronous programs.

According to the results of the competition, winners and prize-winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. In addition, the highest scoring participants will be awarded the AGF Trophy.