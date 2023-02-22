Azerbaijani ministry talks aid to quake-injured Turkish citizens at its field hospitals (PHOTO/VIDEO)(UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 10:34)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Mobile field hospitals of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, sent to fraternal Türkiye following the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev in order to assist the victims and eliminate the consequences of the deadly earthquake, continue their work in severely damaged Kahramanmaras, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, over the past few days, 1,364 people (including 260 children) have received medical aid at these hospitals.

"Mobile field hospitals, equipped with all the necessary facilities for checkup and treatment, continue their uninterrupted activities," said the statement.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. Another 7.6-magnitude earthquake stroke Elbistan region. The earthquake caused serious destruction in 10 provinces, where a state of emergency has been declared for three months.