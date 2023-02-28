Azerbaijan names area of liberated territories cleared of mines

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, February 28. More than 68,000 hectares have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance on Azerbaijan's liberated territories to date, Chairman of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov told reporters, Trend reports from the scene.

According to him, 82,000 mines and unexploded ordnance were neutralized.

A total of 14 anti-tank mines and 443 unexploded ordnances were found and defused in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Lacin, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, as part of the de-mining process from February 20 through February 25, 2023.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.