Community of Western Azerbaijan calls on PACE to start monitoring refugees from Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The Community of Western Azerbaijan (historical lands of Azerbaijan located in modern-day Armenia’s territory) has called on the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to start monitoring the right of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to return to their homes, the press service of the community told Trend.

According to the press service, the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from their homes by Armenia and the impossibility of their safe and dignified return is a serious violation of the obligations assumed by this country within the framework of the Council of Europe in the field of human rights, including those arising from the European Convention on Human Rights and the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities.

The Community of Western Azerbaijan believes that the issue of the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia should become the subject of the PACE monitoring procedure on the implementation obligations assumed by this country.

Taking this into account, the Community of Western Azerbaijan addressed a letter on this issue to the co-rapporteurs of the Monitoring Committee Kimmo Kiljunen and Boriana Eberg, calling them to start a monitoring procedure for the fulfillment of obligations by Armenia in the field of ensuring the rights to return Azerbaijanis expelled from this country.

Consideration of this issue within the framework of the monitoring procedure is not only the responsibility of the Monitoring Committee but will greatly contribute to the universal and effective recognition and observance of human rights, as well as to the establishment of sustainable peace and security.

The community expressed readiness for dialogue with the PACE Monitoring Committee on this issue.

Previously, on January 27, 2023, the ‘Concept of Return’ to Western Azerbaijan was adopted at the final meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Community of Western Azerbaijan.

According to the concept, the Community of Western Azerbaijan will initiate contacts with the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the government of the Republic of Armenia, permanent members of the UN Security Council, the countries in the region, and other relevant states and organizations in order to formulate the international legal framework of return.