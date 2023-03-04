3.1-magnitude earthquake rocks Azerbaijan's Hajigabul district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 hit the Hajigabul district of Azerbaijan, the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republican Seismic Survey Center told Trend.

The quake was recorded at 10:40 (GMT+4), 18 kilometers northwest of Azerbaijan's Shirvan station.

Earth tremors were not felt. An earthquake occurred at a depth of 22 kilometers.

The Earthquake Research Bureau conducts researches based on data from 35 telemetric seismic stations in Azerbaijan. The data of local, close and distant earthquakes, as well as volcanic eruptions and landslides occurring in the country is processed using the new version of ANTELOPE 5.6-64.