Dozens of people injured following crash in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. As many as 15 people have been injured as a result of a collision between a Ford minibus and a DAF truck in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit city, the city’s Medical Center told Trend.

According to the center, six injured people were hospitalized, two of whom are in heavy condition and placed in the intensive care unit.

Three more people are in the emergency medicine department. After providing primary medical care, the rest of the injured were discharged home.

The "112" hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan received information about the need to provide assistance in connection with the accident.

In connection with the information on the call, the relevant rescue forces of the Sumgayit Regional Center under the ministry arrived in the scene.

When assessing the operational situation, it was found that two people got stuck in the Ford minibus.

As a result of rescue activities, two people were removed from the damaged vehicle with various injuries.

In 2022, the number of victims of traffic accidents in Azerbaijan reached 2,290, of whom 1,456 were injured, and 834 - died. A total of 84,6 percent of traffic accidents happened in settlements; number of persons injured as a result of the accidents made up 1,330 persons, and those who died - 588 persons.