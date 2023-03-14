Azerbaijani young gymnasts diligently prepared for Championships in Women's Artistic Gymnastics – Ojaq Sports Club's coach

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. My pupils were diligently preparing for the 7th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Women's Artistic Gymnastics, the women's gymnastics coach of the Ojaq Sports Club Natavan Farmanova told Trend.

"Six of my students participate in the competition, they tried very hard to show a good result. Today is the first day of the competition, now we need to get together for tomorrow's performance. Along with the republican championships, we also take part at the club tournaments. The more competitions take place, the more experience children have," she said.

According to Farmanova, children are very interested in gymnastics.

"I'd like to express my gratitude to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for providing the opportunity to conduct training camps in the regions under very good conditions. This is an important moment in the training of athletes," she added.

The 28th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Men's Artistic Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics and the 7th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Women's Artistic Gymnastics are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 14-16.

Athletes from Ojaq Sports Club, Neftchi Sports Club, Baku Gymnastics School, “Karabakh” Sports Club (Barda), and Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves No.13 participate in the competition.

Men’s Artistic gymnasts are performing in the age categories of minors (born in 2016), youngsters (2014- 2015), children (2012-2013), pre-juniors (2010-2011), juniors (2008-2009 and 2006-2007) and seniors (2005 and older), while Women’s Artistic gymnasts are competing for medals in the age categories of children (2013-2014), pre-juniors (2011-2012) and juniors (2008-2010).

At Acrobatic Gymnastics competitions, gymnasts are performing in the age categories of youngsters (2008-2017), children (2007-2012), pre-juniors (2005-2012), juniors (2004-2010) and seniors (2008 and older) within Women’s & Men’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women’s and Men’s Groups.