BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made a Twitter post on occasion of Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

"We sincerely congratulate our dear people on the Novruz holiday, which is the embodiment of cultural and spiritual wealth, abundance, blessings and spring of our people. May the Novruz holiday bring even greater success to our state and people. Happy Novruz holiday!"