Earthquake shakes Azerbaijan's Ismayilli district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. An earthquake has occurred at 11:09 (GMT +4) in Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli district, six kilometers north of the Ismayilli seismic station, the Information Bureau on Earthquakes under Republican Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences told Trend.

According to the bureau, epicenter of the 4.2-magnitude earthquake was located at a depth of nine kilometers.

Previously, on March 8, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Bilasuvar district of Azerbaijan.

The quake was recorded at 20 kilometers northwest of the country's Jalilabad seismic station.

The earthquake intensity scale in the epicenter was felt up to four points, while in the surrounding areas – up to three points.