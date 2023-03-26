Charity soccer match between Qarabag and Galatasaray to be held in Baku today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. Today Baku will host a charity soccer game between Azerbaijani "Qarabag" and Turkish "Galatasaray", Trend reports.

The match will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium at 20:00 (GMT+4).

The referee of the game will be FIFA referee Aliyar Agayev. He will be assisted by Zeynal Zeynalov and Akif Amirali. The fourth referee will be Tural Gurbanov. VAR referees will be Javid Jalilov and Muslim Aliyev.

Gains from the game will be used to help victims of the earthquake in Türkiye.