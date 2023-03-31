Azerbaijan commemorating victims of March 31 - Genocide of Azerbaijanis in Guba district (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:27

GUBA, Azerbaijan, March 31. Victims of March 31 - Genocide of Azerbaijanis are being commemorated in Azerbaijan’s Guba district, Trend reports from the scene.

Since the morning, citizens are visiting the Genocide Memorial Complex.

The ceremony has been attended by the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP Aziz Alakbarli, MPs Vahid Ahmadov and Hikmat Mammadov, Deputy Chairman of the Community of Western Azerbaijan, President of the National Forum of NGOs Rauf Zeyni, and Head of the Executive Power of the Guba District Ziyaddin Aliyev.

Besides, employees of religious confessions and local law enforcement agencies, teaching staff, schoolchildren, members of the public, as well as residents of neighboring districts have also taken part in the ceremony.

The visitors are laying flowers at the Guba Genocide Memorial Complex, commemorate the victims and read prayers for the repose of their souls.

In 1918, 16,782 people were killed in the Guba district alone, 122 villages were destroyed, 259 houses were burned in the city of Guba, and 1,800 minors became victims of the genocide committed by Armenia.