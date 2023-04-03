Azerbaijan's military units hold meeting on results of first quarter of training year (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. According to the training plan approved by the minister of defense, the final meeting on the results of the first quarter of the 2023 training year was held in the military units, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

At first, the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

At the meeting, the work done during the first quarter of 2023 on increasing the combat capability of the units and the organization of service-combat activities, reports on the accomplished tasks were heard, and the state of combat training, material and technical support, military discipline and troop service was analyzed.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev's assessment, attention, and care to the Azerbaijan Army were emphasized.

The tasks set to the Azerbaijan Army by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the tasks of Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov regarding the organization of service-combat activity, troops service and combat duty were brought to the attention of the meeting participants.

At the end of the meeting, well-disciplined distinguished servicemen were awarded.