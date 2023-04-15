Baku hosts awarding ceremony for AGF Trophy International Tournament: Azerbaijan takes second place in team standings among juniors (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The ceremony of awarding the winners and prize-winners of the 3rd International AGF Trophy Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in the team event among juniors performing in the individual program has been held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

In the team standings among juniors, the first place was taken by the team of Uzbekistan (Mishel Nesterova and Natalya Usova), the second place - by the team of Azerbaijan (Shams Aghahuseynova and Nuray Ahmadzade), and the third position - by the team of Hungary (Boglarka Barkoci and Elena Vukmir).

The awards were presented to the winners and prize-winners by the representative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Gumru Mammadova, the coach of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team Yevgeniya Vilyayeva, and the Manager of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Lala Maharramova.

The competition is being held on April 14-16. As many as 119 gymnasts from 14 countries are participating in the competition.

A total of 38 gymnasts, including 20 performing in individual programs (six senior and 14 junior athletes) and 18 gymnasts within group teams (one senior and two juniors in group exercises), are representing Azerbaijan in the tournament.