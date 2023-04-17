Azerbaijan plans to relocate 66,000 people to country's liberated territories - official

SHAMAKHI, Azerbaijan, April 17. At the first stage of the Great Return program, 66,000 Azerbaijanis are expected to return to their homes, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh economic region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov said, Trend reports.

Huseynov made the remark during a scientific and practical conference on the investment attractiveness of liberated territories held in Shamakhi.

According to him, the process of restoring and recovering the liberated territories can be divided into three stages.

"The first stage covers the period from 2022 to 2026; the second, until 2030; and the third, until 2040. The main goals at the first stage are the reconstruction of two urban centers, Fuzuli and Aghdam, as well as 32 villages. The development of tourism in Hadrut, Sugovushan, and Tuga is also one of the main goals," Huseynov said.

Following the order of the President of Azerbaijan dated November 16, 2022, the "First State Program of the "Great Return" to the territories liberated from occupation" was approved. As part of this program, 20 houses were restored and reconstructed in the first stage.

Also, within the program, on March 16, 20 families living in temporary residential areas in Baku, Tartar, Samukh, and Goranboy were relocated to the Talish village of Tartar district.