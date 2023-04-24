Trainings for Organization of Turkic States' journalists, media specialists kick off in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The official opening ceremony of a series of trainings for journalists and media professionals of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States, organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency and the Institute for Development and Diplomacy of ADA University in partnership with the Organization of Turkic States, has taken place, Trend reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov stressed that this project is an effective and efficient platform not only to improve knowledge and skills, but also to strengthen multilateral relations.

Ismayilov noted that Azerbaijan, within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, contributes to strengthening ties in the field of media, and the current project will play a special role in developing cooperation in the media, exchanging experience, bringing the realities of the countries to the international community through various joint platforms.

He spoke about the important events held in Azerbaijan to improve the professionalism of journalists, as well as the media literacy of users, and noted the steps taken to strengthen a healthy competitive environment in the media sector.

Head of Advanced Training Programs at the Institute for Development and Diplomacy of the ADA University Nargiz Ismayilova informed about the activities of the university in this direction and the training program, which will last a week.

President of the International Eurasia Press Fund Umud Mirzayev emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation between the Turkic-speaking states in the media.

The event continued with trainings on "Modern Global Media Trends" (by Director of Communications and Digital Media Program at ADA University Shafag Mehraliyeva), "Media Communication", "Fake news", “Disinformation and hate speech in online media" (by foreign expert Ornela Ramasauskaitė).