Bakcell became an official supporter of “Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix”

Bakcell has signed an official supporter agreement with Baku City Circuit Operations Company (BCC) with regard to “Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023”. Bakcell is renowned for providing its customers with innovative services thanks to its ultra-fast internet, and this time the company has surprised the Formula 1 fans who enjoy high speeds.

“Being the fastest mobile network of Azerbaijan, Bakcell is pleased to cooperate with Baku City Circuit – one of the fastest city circuits of Formula 1 calendar. I believe this partnership will bring lots of benefits and excitement to all the fans of Formula 1, auto sports and high speeds”, said Bakcell CEO Klaus Mueller.

Within the frames of the partnership, “Azneft” stand of Formula 1 races is named after Bakcell. By visiting entertainment and “chill out” zones near the said grandstand, the guests will be able to test the ultra-high speed of Bakcell network and participate in various games and entertainment.

Moreover, the company will introduce its products and services to spectators of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the entertainment zone near Bakcell grandstand throughout the racing weekend.

Bakcell has optimized the capacity of mobile network to a great extent in the center of Baku and especially at the race related areas to ensure the best quality of voice and internet services during the Formula 1 races. In order to meet extensive traffic consumption demands in usage of the mobile services during the race, Bakcell has installed additional modern mobile base stations at the seaside boulevard. Moreover, designated personnel of Bakcell will monitor the network and other technology matters 24 hours a day. Bakcell contact center will also work in a reinforced mode 24 hours a day.

It should be noted that in 2019 Bakcell became the first official supporter of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Bakcell, part of NEQSOL Holding, is the first mobile operator in Azerbaijan to introduce the latest VoLTE and eSIM technologies. In the beginning of 2023, the company announced a trial launch of 5G in selected areas of Baku. Bakcell network is recognized as the “Fastest mobile network in Azerbaijan” by Ookla®.