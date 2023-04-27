Head of Azerbaijan's State Service for Mobilization and Conscription to receive citizens in Shaki

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The head of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, Mursal Ibrahimov, will receive citizens from Shaki, Gabala, Oghuz, Gakh, Zagatala, and Balakan regions at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Sheki from 10:00 (GMT+4) on May 26, 2023, in accordance with the schedule for receiving citizens by the heads of central executive power bodies and other governments in cities and districts in May 2023, Trend reports.

Citizens wishing to make an appointment must register before May 22, 2023, by contacting the district departments of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, as well as by e-mail ([email protected]).