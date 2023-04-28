Azerbaijani Army holds competition for title of "Best Sniper" (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. According to the combat training plan for 2023, a competition for the title of “Best Sniper” is being held in the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

In the competition, consisting of various stages, servicemen are demonstrating their skills in "Shooting from awkward position", "Sniper in defense", "Sniper in attack", "Sniper relay race" and other topics.

The main objectives of the competition are to inspect the level of readiness of military personnel and to bring out the "Best Sniper" in the Azerbaijan Army.