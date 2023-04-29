Second practice session of teams within Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicks off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Second practice session of teams has started in Baku within the framework of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2023, Trend reports.

The free practice will last one hour.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started on April 28.

On the first day of the competition, which takes place on April 28-30, free practice sessions of the Formula 1 and Formula 2 teams and a qualifying round took place. The main competitions will be held on April 30 and the winners will be determined.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of 2023 will last until April 30. The majority of those who bought tickets for the Grand Prix are citizens of the UK and the Netherlands.

The 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (officially known as the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022) was the 8-th round of the 2022 Formula One World Championship at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on 12 June 2022. The 51-lap race was won by Max Verstappen. Sergio Perez came in second, with George Russell closing the top three.