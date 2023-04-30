Voter turnout in polling station at Uzbek embassy in Baku exceeds 90% (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The turnout in the referendum on amendments to Uzbekistan’s Constitution in the polling station at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan exceeded 90 percent, Trend reports citing the embassy.

Voting at the polling station has ended.

"Citizens have been very active since the very morning. Citizens of Uzbekistan also arrived from the districts of Guba, Sabirabad, Khachmaz, as well as from the city of Ganja. The Embassy created all conditions for the voter to exercise their constitutional right," the embassy said.

According to the latest estimates, the turnout in the referendum in Uzbekistan stood at 81.39 percent.

Amendments to the Constitution are aimed at strengthening the functions of Parliament to appoint the heads of supervisory and law enforcement agencies, while part of the powers of the president is transferred to the supreme legislative body. In addition, it is proposed to increase the term of the presidency from 5 to 7 years.

Judges of the Constitutional Court are proposed to be elected for a ten-year term. The Constitutional Court elects for a five-year term from among its members the Chairman of the Constitutional Court and his deputy.

A large package of amendments to the Basic Law is aimed at further liberalizing the country's economy.