Azerbaijani gymnast brings home gold from World Cup in Cairo (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Azerbaijani gymnasts who took part in the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cairo (Egypt) have returned to their homeland, Trend reports.

A member of the Azerbaijani national gymnastics team Nikita Simonov won a gold medal at the World Cup in ring exercises.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, members of the gymnastics team were met by representatives of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, colleagues, representatives of the sports community, as well as relatives and friends.

Simonov answering questions from the local media upon return to his homeland said that along with the won "gold", he also became the winner of the 2023 World Cups series in ring exercises.

"The competitions in Cairo went well, it was the fourth stage of the World Cup, in which I took part in the current season. The World Cup in Cairo was successful for me – I won first place and obtained a good, almost perfect score," Simonov noted.

He also said that following the results of the European Championship and the series of World Cups, he was selected for the World Championship, which will be held in late October - early November in Belgium.

"The World Championship is the most important start for me, and it’s also the selection for the Olympics. I’m focused namely on these competitions. I want to make a combination better than at the World Cup in Cairo. Changes in the combination of the exercise are possible, and I will consult with the coaching staff," added Simonov.

The Artistic Gymnastics World Cup was held in Cairo on April 27-30.