Winners of Baku Marathon 2023 awarded

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The awarding ceremony for the winners of the Baku Marathon 2023 was held, Trend reports.

Among men, the first, second and third places were taken by the Ukrainian athlete Bogdan Simonovich, the Georgian athlete David Karatashvili and Arkan Choban, athlete from Türkiye.

Among women, the first place was taken by Ukrainian Natalia Simonovich, followed by Hasibe Demir from Türkiye, and another representative from Ukraine Valentina Poltavskaya.

The winners who took the first place in the men's and women's categories were awarded 3,000 manat ($1,764), the second place – 2,000 manat ($1 176), the third place - 1,000 manat ($588), they were also awarded medals, certificates and gifts.

The sixth Baku Marathon 2023 was held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Some 19,500 participants were registered for the Baku Marathon 2023.

The Baku Marathon, held since 2016, is aimed at supporting the development of sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The half marathon, which was held under the "Defeat the wind" motto, covered a distance of 21 kilometers.

The starting and finishing points were on the National Flag Square.