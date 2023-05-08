Command-staff exercises held in military units of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. In accordance with the training plan for 2023, command-staff exercises were held in the military units of the Azerbaijani Army, Trend reports with reference to the country's Ministry of Defense.

During the exercises, the actions on the tasks were clarified on the map, and the interaction of units and the consistency of headquarters as a unified control body were inspected.

Moreover, tasks on the taken decisions were completed and evaluated on the computer, and the decision reports were heard by the commanders.

The main emphasis in conducted command-staff exercises was focused on increasing the managerial capacities and flexible decision-making skills of commanders while bringing units into various combat readiness states, as well as on further improving the activities of headquarters and interoperability between the units.

The tasks set in the exercises were successfully accomplished by the military personnel.