Visit of Roots of Peace organization's founder to liberated territories of Azerbaijan continues (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, May 9. The visit of Founder and CEO of Roots of Peace Heidi Kuhn (a humanitarian-nonprofit organization founded in September 1997) to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation continues, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

According to the bureau, the visit was organized by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and International Eurasia Press Fund (IEPF).

During the visit, familiarization with the site where mine clearance work carried out on the territory of Azerbaijani village of Horadiz of the Fuzuli district took place.

Moreover, information was provided on the level of contamination of this territory by mines and unexploded ordnance, mine clearance operations, types of mines and unexploded ordnance found here.

It was also mentioned that 53 Armenian-made anti-personnel mines and another 208 mines have been found in the area of the village of Horadiz.

Currently, mine clearance work is continuing on the territory. In the course of ongoing operations, mines are found on this territory every day.