Swedish traveler shocked by scale of destruction in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, May 11. The scale of destruction in Fuzuli was shocking, Swedish traveler Steve Lindgren, who is with a group of other international travelers from the Swedish 'Club100' organization in Karabakh, told Trend.

"I participated in a mine action program in Southern Lebanon, and 4 of our employees died there. In connection with this program, we were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The employees of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action are also worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize, so I want peace to be established in Karabakh. I will always pray for the people here, may my prayers be with them," Lindgren added.

International travelers from the Swedish 'Club100' organization are on a visit to Azerbaijani Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. The delegation is headed by Bengt Hildebrand, who is represented on the board of the "Club 100". This prestigious regional club unites international travelers of Scandinavian origin. The trip started from the Fuzuli district.

Within three days, the delegation also plans to visit Aghdam, Tartar, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan, and Jabrayil.

This trip is of exceptional importance for the promotion of the territories liberated from occupation within the framework of dark tourism (tourism involving travel to places historically associated with death and tragedy).

Over the past two years, six trips have been organized to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur by representatives of the world's largest international travel networks - ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania, Travelers Club of Türkiye, the UK "Piki Reels" club. One trip was organized in 2021, four - in 2022, and one trip - in 2023. The current trip is already the seventh in a row.