Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation conducts competitions flawlessly – Portuguese coach

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation conducts competitions flawlessly, head coach of the Portuguese Rhythmic Gymnastics Team Darina Vasileva told Trend.

"We are all fascinated, and it is a great pleasure to be in Azerbaijan. The organization of competitions is always held here at the highest level. Not all countries have such conditions for gymnasts as in this country," Vasileva said.

The head coach praised the level of preparation of the Azerbaijani gymnasts.

"We can observe very good work. Every year we see how their level is growing. It is gratifying to observe this progress. Coaches and choreographers stage very beautiful and complex performances for them," Vasileva emphasized.

In turn, the coach of the Portuguese junior team in group exercises, Silvia Kanelash, added that her pupils had been preparing for the European Championship in Baku for five months.

"Participation in these competitions is extremely important for gymnasts. They had a dream to compete at the European Championships in Baku. I would like to note that the competition has a good motto – "Shine like a star". Athletes like it and inspire a successful performance," Kanelash said.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The gymnasts perform in the individual program (senior women) and in the group exercise program (juniors and seniors).

Competitions are held under the "Shine like a star" motto. In general, 315 gymnasts (191 seniors, 124 juniors) will perform in the continental championship with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.

At the competitions, Azerbaijan is represented in the individual program by seniors Zohra Aghamirova and Ilona Zeynalova, as well as by the senior team in group exercises, which includes Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.

During the first day of the championship, the junior team of Azerbaijan in group exercises consisting of Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismailzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilahi Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova, and Zahra Jafarova won two bronze medals in the all-around and in the five-ball program.