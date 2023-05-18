Azerbaijan launches Nakhchivan Regional Center of ASAN Service (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The opening ceremony of the Nakhchivan Regional Center of ASAN Service (Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network) has been held, the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The ceremony was attended by Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Fuad Najafli and Chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations Ulvi Mehdiyev.

At the event, it was noted that the Nakhchivan center of ASAN Service is the 26th in the country. The construction of the center began in 2020 and was completed in May 2023. The center is equipped with video surveillance, visualization systems, two elevators, a fire extinguishing system, centralized ventilation, a heating system, etc.

It was noted that the center will provide more than 360 services by various government agencies, as well as private companies and enterprises.

The total number of employees of the center is 228 people, and volunteers - 45 people.

Seven of ASAN Service centers are located in Baku, two in Ganja, two in Sumgayit, the rest are in Sabirabad, Barda, Gabala, Masalli, Guba, Mingachevir, Imishli, Shaki, Shamakhi, Kurdamir, Tovuz, Aghjabadi, Balakan and Salyan cities.

Further, the centers will be also built in the liberated territories, and the first one is planned to be built in Shusha city.