Azerbaijani gymnasts complete exercises of qualifying round at 39th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova and Ilona Zeynalova presented hoop and ball exercises during qualifying competitions on the second day of the 39th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, Trend reports.

In the program of exercises with the ball, Aghamirova received 32.550 points from the judges and is currently in the fourth intermediate place.

Zeynalova's performance in the composition with the ball was estimated by the judges at 27.300 points, which currently is taking her to the 17th intermediate place.

The assessment of Aghamirova's performance with the hoop exercise was 32.150 points, and currently, she is holding the fourth intermediate place.

In turn, Zeynalova received 23.900 points for performing the program with a hoop, taking the 28th intermediate position.

According to the results of the two exercises, Aghamirova takes the fourth intermediate place with 64.700 points, while Zeynalova - 17th place with 51.200 points.

Later, the finalists will be determined in the exercises with a hoop and a ball.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The gymnasts perform in the individual program (senior women) and in the group exercise program (juniors and seniors).

Competitions are held under the "Shine like a star" motto. In general, 315 gymnasts (191 seniors, 124 juniors) perform in the continental championship with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.