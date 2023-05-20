Azerbaijan may start doing heart transplantation operations in near future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Heart transplantation operations may begin in Azerbaijan in the near future, Chairman of the Parliament’s Health Committee Ahliman Amiraslanov said at the "Baku Heart Days" 8th International Congress, Trend reports.

Amiraslanov reminded that two years ago, the law "On organ donation and transplantation" was adopted.

"This law allows for heart transplantation in Azerbaijan. We have enough specialists who can perform such operations. Currently, work is underway in this direction. In this regard, the Ministry of Health and other relevant bodies are holding discussions," he explained.

The "Baku Heart Days" 8th International Congress dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev is being held at the Gulustan Palace.

Within the event, on May 19, a round table themed "Future of Cardiovascular Surgery in the Turkic World" with the participation of specialists from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan was held.

On May 20-21, discussions of the latest scientific innovations in this field of healthcare are being held with the participation of cardiologists and cardiac surgeons from more than 20 countries.