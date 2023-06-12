Young Azerbaijani gymnasts successfully perform at 'Fairy Dust' international tournament (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Young Azerbaijani athletes successfully performed at the 'Fairy Dust' international tournament, held in the city of Kekava (Latvia), Trend reports.

Young Azerbaijani athletes are the students of the Ojag Sports Club and the Specialized Children's and Youth School of the Olympic Reserve in Gymnastics.

Among the representatives of the Ojag Sports club, Maya Kozachuk won silver medals in the all-around, ball and clubs exercises; Roya Alikishieva – gold medal in the program with clubs and silver medal in the all-around; Mehin Huseynova – bronze medal for composition with a ball; Nigar Ahmadzade – silver medal in the exercises with clubs; Inji Islamova – gold medal in the program with the ball.

The students of the Specialized Children's and Youth School of the Olympic Reserve in Gymnastics Faxriyya Aliyeva took first place in the program with clubs.

The competitions were held on June 9-11.

Previously, Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Makhsudova won bronze medal at the Trampoline World Cup in the individual program for women, held on February 18-19 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

At the 34th International Grand Prix in France held on April 9, Azerbaijani gymnasts won one gold medal, four silver medals and one bronze medal.

Besides, the Azerbaijani team took the third place in the all-around at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku in group exercises held on April 21-23 in Baku.