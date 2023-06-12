Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at international tournament in Egypt (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Azerbaijani athletes won awards at the Pharaoh's Cup International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Cairo, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Trend.

The Azerbaijani junior team in group exercises, which included Govkhar Ibragimova, Sakinakhanim Ismayilzade, Madina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova, and Zahra Jafarova, won silver medals in the program with five ropes and in the exercise with five balls.

Gymnast Nuray Ahmadzade, performing in the individual program, won bronze in the ribbon exercise.

Previously, Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Makhsudova won a bronze medal at the Trampoline World Cup in the individual program for women, held on February 18-19 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

At the 34th International Grand Prix in France held on April 9, Azerbaijani gymnasts won one gold medal, four silver medals, and one bronze medal.

Besides, the Azerbaijani team took third place in the all-around at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku in group exercises held on April 21-23 in Baku.