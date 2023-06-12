The fastest cyclists of tournament held with support of Bakcell are determined (PHOTO)

"Aziz Shusha" international cycling tour was held in Azerbaijan with support of Bakcell. More than 100 cyclists from 14 countries took part in the tournament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The cycling tour, which has become a real celebration of speed, was organized jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation.

It should be noted that "Aziz Shusha" international cycling tour has started on June 7th in Baku and ended on June 11th in the city of Shusha.

Bakcell currently holds a large-scale campaign under the slogan of “Be the fastest with Bakcell”. The company is part of NEQSOL Holding.