Prosecutor General arrives in Azerbaijan's Lachin district (PHOTO)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, June 22. Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev has arrived in Azerbaijan's Lachin district, Trend reports.

He will take part in the commissioning ceremony of the new administrative building of the district prosecutor's office, and then hold an operational meeting with the participation of employees of subordinate district and territorial military prosecutor's offices operating in the liberated territories from Armenian occupation [after the Second Karabakh War].

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the President of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.