Azerbaijani navy sailors can prevent any threat directed against sovereignty of country - Vice Admiral

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Azerbaijani navy sailors are able to prevent any threat directed against the sovereignty of Azerbaijan, both from the sea and from land, Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov said, Trend reports.

He said that the heroism of the naval special forces during the 44-day second Karabakh war can be described as the strength of the Azerbaijani Navy in addition to maintaining maritime security, defense, and a favorable operational regime in the Caspian Sea sector belonging to Azerbaijan.

"Thus, during the battles that began with a counter-offensive operation, the special forces of the Navy, having shown dedication, perseverance, steadfastness, and heroism in the battles, took an active part in the liberation of the Zangilan, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Gubadly districts and the city of Shusha on September 27, 2020," Bakirov said.

“The commander of the Naval Special Forces, speaking with a video message to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, announced the liberation of the Gubadli district from occupation on October 25, 2020," he added.

“I want to note that during the fighting, a total of 9 of our servicemen became martyrs, 50 were injured. According to the relevant orders of the president, for special merits in the second Karabakh war, junior midshipman Fagan Zalov, who became a martyr posthumously, and two more servicemen were awarded the title of "Hero of the Patriotic War", the rest were awarded various orders and medals," he said.