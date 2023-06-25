Company operating in Azerbaijani Soyudlu village must fully observe environmental norms - commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Companies operating in Azerbaijani Soyudlu village (Gadabay district) must fully observe environmental norms, Trend reports.

This issue was emphasized at a preliminary reporting meeting of the commission, established by a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan dated June 21, 2023, to investigate the situation in Soyudlu village, which has been held on June 25.

During the meeting it was noted that the relevant authorities assess on the spot the environmental condition, taking water and soil samples and conducting analyzes, as well as checking the air quality.

It was also emphasized that the company operating in the village territory must observe all obligations assumed in accordance with the signed agreement and reflected in the environmental impact assessment document.

The commission was established to address the concerns of the village residents about the potential negative environmental effect of the creation of an artificial lake in the village territory.