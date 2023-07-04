Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs dismisses earthquake-related fake news on social media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan has clarified that there have been no reports of damage or casualties resulting from the earthquake in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.

“The claims circulating on certain social media platforms are baseless and false,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry stated that special tasks were assigned to the country's police, and additional forces were deployed to ensure continuous monitoring. They emphasized that there is no need for heightened concern as all information is being closely monitored.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.7, occurred in the Caspian Sea, according to the Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan. The epicenter of the seismic activity was located 80 kilometers northeast of the Khachmaz district, with a focal depth of 35 kilometers. The tremors were felt in various regions of the country, including the city of Baku.