Bakcell supported innovation ecosystem in Azerbaijan

On July 6-7, 2023, a great event Baku ID'23 (Baku Investment Day) was held. It was organized by the Innovation Center "SABAH.HUB" with the support of Bakcell. Bakcell, as a high-speed partner, actively contributed to this significant event for the country.

Baku ID'23 aimed to promote the startup and innovation ecosystem in Azerbaijan. The investment event attracted over 100 local and foreign investors, as well as hundreds of startups and experts. Local and foreign experts gathered in Baku had the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the best startup projects in the region and participate in discussions on the future of the global investment ecosystem. Sessions and panel discussions were also held during Baku ID'23.

Bakcell was represented at the event by Elchin Gulmammadov, the company's Head of Marketing. He participated in a panel discussion on the topic "The Intersection of Infrastructure and Technology: Building Smart and Connected Communities."

Currently, Bakcell runs a large-scale campaign under the slogan "Be the Fastest with Bakcell." The company is a part of NEQSOL Holding.