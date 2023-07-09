Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. As many as 42 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 9, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 24 citizens, the second dose – 4 citizen, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 13 citizens. One citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,967,834 vaccine doses were administered, 5,412,722 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,884,159 people – the second dose 3,404,620 – the third dose, and the next doses, the booster dose after a positive test result was 266,333 people.