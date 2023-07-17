"Veyseloglu" was awarded the certificate of the UN Development Program for supporting gender equality (PHOTO)

Veyseloglu Group of Companies, in solidarity with the UN, has committed to empowering women in the labor market, workplaces, and society. Thus, the Group of Companies has joined in the UN project "Women's Economic Empowerment in the South Caucasus".

The representative of the Veyseloglu Group of Companies participated in the training organized for the companies that signed the Principles of Women's Empowerment in Azerbaijan with the participation of experts from the UN Women's Organization and the UN Development Program. In the practical training, with up to 20 representatives of private companies, discussions were held about the principles most accepted by private companies in Azerbaijan.

At the event, a certificate was presented to the Group of Companies for its initiative.

"The Women's Empowerment Principles represent the greatest support that can be demonstrated at the corporate level to achieve gender equality, one of the key Sustainable Development Goals. Private enterprises that adopt these principles contribute to Agenda 2030 by developing practices that empower women," - UN Program director of the Development Program Leyla Fathi said.

“As a Group of Companies, we stand in solidarity with the United Nations on gender equality, and we believe that supporting women is not only essential for their advancement but also for the benefit of businesses, the economy, and society,” stated Jala Azizova, Head of the PR and Communications Department at Veyseloglu Group of Companies.

Veyseloglu Group of Companies demonstrates its commitment to gender equality through various social initiatives, including its support for women farmers and the "Women's Power" project implemented by OBA Market, a subsidiary of the Group. These initiatives aim to promote gender equality and empower women in the workplace, labor market, and society. The Group of Companies places special emphasis on projects that provide employment opportunities for vulnerable populations, including women. It consistently plays a vital role in creating new jobs for hundreds of women annually.

Veyseloglu Group of Companies is a diversified FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) group involved in various supply chain sectors, encompassing retail, distribution, logistics, and manufacturing. Upholding the principle of sustainable development, the Group has been honored as one of the winners in the prestigious "Best Managed Companies" competition organized by Deloitte, a leading global consulting company, in 2022 and 2023.