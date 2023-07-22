Global Media Forum in Azerbaijan’s Shusha holds another panel discussion (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 22. During the Shusha Global Media Forum on "New Media in the Era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution," a panel discussion on "Media Management and Creating Sustainable Business Models in the Modern Information Environment" has been held, Trend reports from the scene.

The panel participants exchanged views on the changing trends in media production and consumption, as well as sources of investment for sustainable media.

In his speech during the panel discussion, Bora Bayraktar, Program Director of TRT World, emphasized the challenges of competing with private media. He highlighted the need for media outlets to maintain constant responsibility for their activities to retain the public's trust. He also emphasized considering geopolitical realities, events, and values when preparing reports on specific regions.

Regarding TRT, Bayraktar mentioned that the channel does not require an introduction, as it is well-known beyond Türkiye, reaching regions such as the Mediterranean, the Caucasus, and Europe.

Mikhail Gusman, First Deputy Director-General of TASS, who also spoke during the panel discussion, noted that he has visited Shusha on multiple occasions. He praised the beauty of the Azerbaijani city and its prosperity.

Speaking about innovations, Gusman emphasized that it is too early to talk about the demise of traditional media and newspapers due to social media. He mentioned that even in technologically advanced countries like Japan and the US, newspapers still play a leading role. He emphasized that classical media and social networks should not be mixed, as they have their own audiences, and classical media remains irreplaceable in terms of professionalism and history. He highlighted that journalism demands professionalism, honesty, and responsibility.

Touching upon the role of news agencies, he stated that their role is to deliver news, while analysts, various institutions, and other media outlets can interpret the information themselves.

Neven Cvjetičanin, former member of the Serbian parliament and President of the Forum for Strategic Studies, highlighted in his speech that media outlets delivering accurate, honest news and analysis are crucial for predicting the future. He mentioned that he believes every media outlet has connections and dialogues with political circles.

Klaus Juergens from Economyfirst Limited London noted that journalists sometimes need to take a position, but it does not mean they should represent a specific group or party. He emphasized the importance of journalists conducting thorough research to determine their stance, which ultimately reflects in their articles.

The forum, organized by the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev as part of the Heydar Aliyev Year and in connection with the 148th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national press, is attended by 150 foreign guests from about 50 countries, including state information agencies from 34 countries, 12 international organizations, and media structures.

Among the participants are 60 leaders and representatives of local media.

The forum aims to discuss global issues in media and information-communication spheres. Prominent and influential leaders from the world's renowned media, along with experts, will discuss new tools in journalism and communication in the digital era, digital transformation, media management in the modern information environment, and the establishment of sustainable business models in the media industry. The discussions will also cover consumer trends in new media, media literacy, methods to combat disinformation and fake news, journalist safety, and other topics.

During the forum, an initiative for creating the media platform of the Non-Aligned Movement will also be proposed.

The city of Shusha, which has hosted numerous international events, is gathering leaders of leading global media, journalistic organizations, influential experts in the information-communication sphere, and renowned journalists for the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan.