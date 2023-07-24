Azerbaijani health officials talk conditions of victims following Shirvan plant explosion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. As a result of the explosion of ammunition at the plant of the Ministry of Defense Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shirvan city, one person was killed and another suffered burns, the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) told Trend.

A woman was taken to the Shirvan Central City Hospital. She had open wounds on both hands, and was provided the necessary medical services.

Her treatment currently continues in the emergency department, her condition is assessed as moderate.

The explosion occurred during compression of the intermediate gearbox of the explosive in the Shirvan Araz Plant LLC of the Ministry of Defense Industry today, at about 12:00 (GMT+4). An investigation is currently underway.