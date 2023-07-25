Azerbaijan completes construction of highway to border with Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The State Agency of Highways of Azerbaijan is completing the construction of a section of the new Alat-Astara highway to the state border with Iran, the State Agency of Highways of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The Alat-Astara project is the state border with Iran; starting from the 204th kilometers of the road, it covers a section of the 3.05-kilometer-long highway.

The road is built in accordance with the first technical category; the width of the road is 26.5 meters, the width of the roadsides is 3.75 meters, and the width of the dividing strip is 4 meters. The road will have four traffic lanes, the width of each being 3.75 meters.

The construction work was carried out taking into account the difficult geological conditions of the area. Since rice was once cultivated in some areas where the new highway passes, it was considered a swampy area, so at first a 25-centimeter-deep vegetation layer was removed on the site, then drilling was carried out at a depth of 1 meter, after which the river stone was laid in four stages.

Construction of reinforced concrete culverts with a total length of 667 p/m, 1 reinforced concrete cattle crossing with a length of 44.7 p/m, as well as a tunnel-type overpass with a length of 30 meters and a width of 19.5 meters, was carried out along the road in 12 places.

In accordance with the sequence, the road bed was laid, the construction of the lower and upper layers of the road base was carried out, and asphalt concrete works were completed, except for the wear-resistant layer.

At the last stage, work will be carried out on laying a wear-resistant layer, installing the necessary road signs and information signs, and laying road and guiding lines for the organization of normal traffic.

The section of the new highway under consideration is connected to a new road bridge built on the state border with Iran.

Although the construction of the 3-span bridge has been completed, work is currently underway to adjust it so that water does not damage the supports.

The length of the new bridge is 97.5 meters, and the width is 30.6 meters. On the 4-lane bridge, 2 additional lanes have been created for backup traffic, and 2 pedestrian crossings with a width of 2.5 meters each have been built.

The construction of the access road to the bridge from Iran continues.

According to the "Building Regulations,", the construction of the road and bridge, carried out under the direct supervision of the agency's management, will ensure comfortable and safe movement of vehicles along the North-South Transport Corridor to the neighboring country, including in the opposite direction.

In addition, it will ensure the movement of vehicles without entering the city center of Astara, which is important from the point of view of comfort and safety for both the population and drivers using this road.