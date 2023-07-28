Azerbaijan envisages building several vocational schools in Karabakh by 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Eight vocational schools are planned to be built in Azerbaijan's Karabakh until 2026, the Acting Director of the State Agency for Vocational Education under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Science and Education Jeyhun Karamov said at a media briefing, Trend reports.

"Preparations are underway for the construction of a vocational school in Fuzuli," he added.

Currently, 98 vocational schools function in Azerbaijan, and the number of vocational education centers has reached 14. Totally, 23,600 students receive vocational education in 120 specialties. Over the past three years, enrollment in vocational schools has grown by 30 percent, and last year the number of students exceeded 19,000.

Besides, in the 2022-2023 academic year, students were enrolled to eight higher technical vocational schools in five regions of Azerbaijan. At present, 1,466 students are studying at these schools countrywide, and it's planned to increase their number to 9,200 by 2026.