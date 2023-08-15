Azerbaijan to launch "Tracking System of Medicines" in coming year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. A tracking system of medicines" will be introduced in Azerbaijan in 2024, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the amendment to the law "On medicines" approved by the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers must approve the regulations for the "tracking system of medicines" in coordination with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan within four months.

Additionally, the Cabinet of Ministers will take measures to fund the expenses related to the establishment, implementation, and maintenance of the "Tracking System of Medicines" from the funds allocated in the current year's state budget within four months and to ensure the relevant funds in the state budget projects in the subsequent years.

The Azerbaijani Health Ministry was tasked with ensuring the creation of the "Tracking System of Medicines" by January 1, 2024, and taking necessary measures to integrate this system into the electronic government information system together with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.